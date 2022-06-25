 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Three people shot at Illinois WeatherTech facility

A suspect is at large after a shooting at a WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook, Ilinois, on Saturday morning, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Three people have been shot, according to Bolingbrook Police Captain Anthony Columbus, but the condition of the victims is not known.

Bolingbrook Police were dispatched to the facility around 6:25 a.m. local time, and there is now a heavy law enforcement presence in the area as they search for the offender, according to police.

It was unclear how many people had been shot, and police were unable to provide the condition of those injured.

CNN has contacted WeatherTech for comment. The company manufactures automotive products, including floor mats.

The village of Bolingbrook is a southwest suburb of Chicago, approximately 30 miles from the city center.

