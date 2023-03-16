 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED LATE TODAY AND TONIGHT...

As a rapidly strengthening low pressure system moves into the
Great Lakes late today and tonight, widespread showers are
expected along with increasingly strong winds.

Sustained winds of 20 MPH with wind gusts of 30-35 MPH are
expected this afternoon, increasing to up to 40 MPH overnight,
particularly as the cold front passes through the area late this
evening into the pre dawn hours Friday.

These winds will likely bring down some tree limbs and cause a
few sporadic power outages, as well as creating driving
difficulties for high profile vehicles and disturbing unsecured
outdoor objects. A few trees may be downed as well due to the wet
ground. Be alert for these strong winds late today and tonight.

Three hospital workers charged with murder in death of Irvo Otieno

  • 0

Three hospital employees in Virginia were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the law enforcement custody death of Irvo Otieno, the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Dinwiddie County said in a news release Thursday obtained by CNN affiliate WTVR.

Those charged are in addition to the seven sheriff's deputies who were charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

The three Central State Hospital employees were identified as Darian M. Blackwell, 23, of Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, of Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, of North Dinwiddie. They were arrested Thursday and are being held without bond in the Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County, the commonwealth attorney's office said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.