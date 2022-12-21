 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Thousands still without power after California earthquake

More than 14,000 customers remain without power Wednesday in Humboldt County, California, after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck, according to poweroutage.us.

At least two people died and roads and homes were damaged after the earthquake hit at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in Northern California's Eureka area.

The people who died, ages 72 and 83, had medical emergencies during or just after the earthquake, and emergency services couldn't reach them in time, said Humboldt County Sheriff William F. Honsal.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. Almost 70,000 outages were reported by 1 p.m.

More than three dozen smaller quakes struck afterward, the US Geological Survey said.

Tuesday's quake came a year after a 6.2 magnitude quake struck just off Humboldt County's Cape Mendocino on December 20, 2021, which caused minor damage to buildings.

