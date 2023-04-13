 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Thousands of cattle killed in explosion and fire at Texas dairy farm

  • 0

An explosion and fire at a dairy farm this week near Dimmitt, Texas, killed thousands of cattle and injured one person, according to Castro County authorities.

About 19,000 cattle had been at the South Fork Dairy when Monday's explosion happened, Castro County Sheriff Salvador Rivera told CNN in an email.

"The number of cattle killed in the explosion and fire are still estimated," he said.

The Castro County Sheriff's Office responded to an explosion and fire at South Fork Dairy, which is about 11 miles southeast of Dimmitt, the office said in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"Upon arrival it was determined that one person was trapped inside and fire crews were able to locate the person and remove them from the building. The person was flown to the UMC Hospital in Lubbock. All employees were accounted for," the sheriff's office said.

The injured person still was in an intensive care unit at the hospital, Rivera said.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation.

"This is a devastating loss that will impact many," Castro County Judge Mandy Gfeller told CNN in an emailed statement.

"I am so thankful for our first responders as well as the neighboring counties that sent aid to Castro County," the statement reads. "I commend their swift response and quick thinking to help save lives. While the loss of so many animals and property is devastating I am so thankful that there was no loss of human life. I am praying for restoration for South Fork Dairy."

