This dog led rescuers to his owner after he fell 70 feet on a hike

Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms will make their way across north central Indiana through 400 PM EDT... At 247 pm EDT Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms moving southeast at approximately 35mph. HAZARD...Winds between 40 and 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Delphi...Flora...Lafayette...West Lafayette...Frankfort... Kokomo...Tipton...Fishers...Carmel...Noblesville...Anderson... Muncie...Winchester...Union City...Farmland...Parker City... and New Castle