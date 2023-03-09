 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Vincennes.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana due
to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March 3rd.

Flooding is expected to end at Lafayette Friday...yet flooding is
expected to persist on the lower Wabash well into next week with
additional rain expected Thursday night and again this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Third person dies after crowd crush at Rochester, New York, music venue

A third person has died as a result of the deadly crush of concertgoers at a Rochester, New York, event venue Sunday night, according to a news release from police obtained by CNN affiliate WHAM.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Aisha Stephens, was "the last remaining hospitalized victim" from the incident, the statement said, adding, "The investigation into the incident continues."

Officers initially responded to a report of shots fired around 11:05 p.m. inside the Main Street Armory, which was hosting a GloRilla concert, police said previously. Inside, officers found injured people but no evidence of a shooting.

"The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots," Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams said previously.

In addition to Stephens, Brandy Miller, 35, and Rhondesia Belton, 33, were also killed, per police. Several others were injured.

Investigators now are working with fire marshals to help determine the number of concertgoers in relation to the venue's capacity. The investigation is in its early stages, and police are asking anyone with video of what happened to come forward, Rochester Police Chief David Smith has said.

The venue is barred from hosting events while the investigation is underway, officials said Wednesday, after its owner failed to attend a meeting with police and the head of the city's law department about the pending renewal of the venue's entertainment license.

The venue had two previous city code violations: one involving an unapproved business operation at the rear of the property where activity has ceased and an unapproved "dwelling unit" that the city could not prove was occupied, the city statement said.

The tragedy follows a series of deadly crowd surges at entertainment events. In 2021, eight people died at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Last fall, 158 people were killed in a crush of people during Halloween festivities in a nightlife district of Seoul, South Korea.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.