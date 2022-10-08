These endangered turtles just hatched for the first time in North America

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...Until mid morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&