...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

The winning numbers have been drawn for the 3rd largest Powerball jackpot ever at $875 million

(CNN) — The numbers have been drawn Saturday for the third-largest Powerball jackpot in its history – an estimated $875 million.

The winning numbers are 2-9-43-55-57 and the Powerball is 18.

A grand prize winner would have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $875 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $441.9 million – both before taxes, according to Powerball’s website.

The massive prize currently ranks as the seventh largest US lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot – behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion prize won in 2016.

The Powerball jackpot rolled Wednesday night after no ticket matched all six numbers.

There have been 36 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner since its April 19 drawing, when a ticket in Ohio matched all six numbers to win a grand prize worth $252.6 million.

During the latest drawing on Wednesday, while no one nabbed the grand prize, two tickets sold in Florida and Indiana matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, according to Powerball.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot winnings grew to an estimated $640 million after there were no winners Friday, according to its website.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Tuesday at 11 pm ET.

