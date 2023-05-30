 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The parents of a 3-month-old girl found dead in the Bronx have been arrested in connection with her death, source says

(CNN) — The parents of a three-month-old girl who was found dead in a wooded area in the Bronx have been arrested in connection with her death and the concealment of her body, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

Ivana Paolozzi, 20, and Damion Comager, 23, were both arrested Monday night, according to the New York Police Department.

The arrests came nearly 24 hours after the body of an infant, identified as Genevieve Comager, was found near the Major Deegan Expressway Sunday night.

The medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide, police said Tuesday. Investigators believe Comager violently shook the baby because she wouldn’t stop crying, the law enforcement source said.

Comager was arrested on charges of murder, manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse, police said. Paolozzi was arrested on charges of concealment of a human corpse and obstructing governmental administration, according to police.

CNN was unable to determine whether they have legal representation as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation began when Genevieve was reported missing around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the NYPD, which declined to say who made the report. The law enforcement source said the city’s Administration for Children’s Services alerted detectives the child was missing.

The infant’s body was found about seven hours later and she was declared dead at the scene, police said.

