Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Likely Wednesday Afternoon...

South-southeasterly wind gusts occasionally to 15 to 20 MPH,
combined with warm temperatures and relative humidity values as
low as 25-35 percent, with dry fuels receptive to burning...will
lead to elevated fire danger across portions of central Indiana
this afternoon.

Avoid open burning if possible on Wednesday as uncontained fires
may spread quickly.

Thursday afternoon may find a limited to enhanced fire risk amid
warm, dry conditions and southerly wind gusts to 15 to 25 MPH.

The Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist and escaped from a residential corrections facility is back in custody

Pieper Lewis, the Iowa teen and sex trafficking victim who killed a man she said raped her multiple times, is back in custody following her escape from the residential corrections facility where she was serving probation, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis, 18, was arrested just days after she walked away from the Des Moines women's center where she'd been sent as part of a deferred judgment she received after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury in the killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks when Lewis was 15.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

