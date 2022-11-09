The Iowa teen who killed her alleged rapist and escaped from a residential corrections facility is back in custody

Pieper Lewis, the Iowa teen and sex trafficking victim who killed a man she said raped her multiple times, is back in custody following her escape from the residential corrections facility where she was serving probation, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Lewis, 18, was arrested just days after she walked away from the Des Moines women's center where she'd been sent as part of a deferred judgment she received after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury in the killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks when Lewis was 15.
