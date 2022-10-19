 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says

  • 0

The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber has been working with consulate staff to identify five bodies frozen in the container so they can be returned to their loved ones, he said.

Three from Mexico and one from Honduras have been identified so far. "Now, I'm a funeral director too," Schmerber said.

A record number of migrants have died crossing the border in the past year, figures shared with CNN by the Department of Homeland Security in September showed. Nearly 750 migrants had died at the southern border this fiscal year -- surpassing last year's total by more than 200, according to the DHS figures.

In August, the sight of migrant bodies floating onshore or turning up in the surrounding ranchland had become an almost everyday occurrence as the number of migrants attempting the crossing continued to rise, Schmerber told CNN.

Schmerber said he obtained the container last month after speaking with local funeral director Rito Valdez.

Valdez, director of the Memorial Funeral Home in Eagle Pass, said the home was no longer able to store the bodies of immigrants.

About a month and a half ago he was storing the bodies of 25 migrants in the funeral home -- and became concerned about the liability of storing corpses for the county, he said. Around the same time, the office of the Webb County medical examiner, which serves Maverick County, stopped taking the bodies of migrants because the facility was over capacity, Valdez told CNN.

"I'm not a morgue. I'm just a funeral home," said Valdez.

Valdez still picks up bodies from around the county and delivers them to the container that the Maverick County sheriff now maintains, he said.

Migrants face life-threatening challenges when crossing the border, including oppressive heat, dangerous water crossings and the risk of falling from the border wall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.