Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO AN INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS
THIS MORNING..

The snow will move off to the east toward daybreak. An inch and
locally higher amounts in bands are possible. The snow will mainly
accumulate on on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground
temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow.
However, localized slick spots on roads, bridges, and other
surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours.

Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and
allow extra time to reach your destination.

Texas state health officials report missing radiographic camera but say risk of radioactive exposure is 'very low'

A radiographic camera containing radioactive material has gone missing in Houston, Texas, officials said Saturday.

The 53-pound camera -- which is commonly used in the construction industry -- went missing on March 9 and was last seen on Little York Road in Houston, the Texas Department of State Health Services said in a news release.

Statewide Maintenance Company, the company that owns the camera, is actively searching for it and has offered a reward for its return, officials said.

The device's radioactive material is sealed in multiple layers of protection and the risk of exposure is "very low," Texas officials said. The radioactive material is sealed inside a capsule, which is in turn sealed inside the camera with protective shielding and other safety features.

"Levels of radiation outside the camera, itself, are not dangerous," the release said.

Industrial radiography cameras may use a very high activity gamma radiation source and are commonly used to inspect the integrity of ships, pipes and other small spaces, according to the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Anyone who finds the camera -- which has radiation markings on it -- should not open it and instead call 9-1-1 or the DSHS 24-hour phone line to report its location, Texas officials said.

