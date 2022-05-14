Texans asked to turn up thermostats after sweltering heat knocks six power plants offline

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Tippecanoe County through 245 PM EDT... At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Lafayette, or near Otterbein, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Lafayette and West Lafayette. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 174 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH