 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Monday...May 29 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Marion, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Teen dies after being pulled out of the water at a Jersey Shore beach. Five others were rescued

  • 0
Teen dies after being pulled out of the water at a Jersey Shore beach. Five others were rescued

A 15-year-old boy was pulled out of the water and later died after swimming at a New Jersey beach.

 Mapbox

(CNN) — A 15-year-old boy was pulled out of the water and later died after swimming at a New Jersey beach Sunday afternoon, a National Park Service spokesperson told CNN.

Five other swimmers were rescued after an emergency call at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Daphne Yun, a park service spokesperson, said.

Sandy Hook’s Beach B at the top tip of the Jersey Shore, located within the Gateway Recreation Area and managed by the National Park Service, is never overseen by a lifeguard, she added.

Of the six, one refused medical attention, two were taken to the Jersey Shore University Medical Center, and three were taken to the Monmouth Medical Center, Yun said.

The 15-year-old, who was among those taken to Monmouth, was declared dead after arrival, Yun said.

The park service and Monmouth Medical Center officials declined to comment on the boy’s cause of death, and the Monmouth County Medical Examiner did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

“There have been drownings there in the past as well,” Yun said. “Not last summer, but maybe the summer before.”

In the CDC’s most recently updated numbers, an estimated 4,012 fatal unintentional drownings happen every year in the United States, including boating incidents, an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.