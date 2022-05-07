 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter indicted on two federal counts, including terror charge

  • 0

Frank James, the man accused of opening fire on a Brooklyn subway last month, has been indicted on two federal counts.

According to an indictment filed Friday, James was indicted on one count of terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The mass shooting left 10 people with gunshot wounds and 19 others injured. Authorities said the suspect put on a gas mask, deployed a gas canister and began shooting, firing at least 33 times. James was arrested the day after the shooting. Details of a possible motive have not been released.

CNN has reached out to his attorney for comment.

James, who has a lengthy criminal history, was linked to YouTube videos in which he talked about violence and mass shootings.

Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people who he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.

In one video posted online in February, he criticized a plan by New York City Mayor Eric Adams' administration to address safety and homelessness in the subway in part through an expanded presence of mental health professionals.

In that racist and rambling recording, James, who is Black, said the new effort was "doomed to fail" and described his own negative experience with city health workers during a previous "crisis of mental health."

In another video, James ranted about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language. In his videos, he repeatedly espoused hatred toward African Americans.

If convicted on the federal counts, James would face a maximum sentence of life in prison for each count.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.