Suspect in O’Shae Sibley killing charged with murder

(CNN) — The 17-year-old suspected of fatally stabbing O’Shea Sibley has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon, New York officials said.
Sibley, a 28-year-old professional dancer, was stabbed to death at a Brooklyn gas station after dancing to a Beyoncé song last weekend.
Joseph Kenny, assistant chief at the NYPD’s detective bureau, said the suspect is the only person who will be charged in relation to the incident at this point. Police arranged his surrender through his attorney on Friday, Kenny said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
