Student-led LGBT+ organization sues West Texas A&M president after he canceled student charity drag show

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

Student-led LGBT+ organization sues West Texas A&M president after he canceled student charity drag show

A West Texas A&M student-led LGBT+ organization and its leaders have filed a federal lawsuit after a student drag show was canceled Monday by the university's president, who called such shows "derisive, divisive and demoralizing misogyny," drawing backlash from students and free speech advocates.

The lawsuit filed Friday by the student organization, Spectrum WT, against university President Walter Wendler and other school leaders alleges that Wendler "is openly defying the Constitution."

"In a published edict, President Wendler barred a recognized student group, Spectrum WT, from exercising its clear First Amendment right to put on a PG-13 charity drag show at a campus event hall with the aim of raising funds for LGBTQ+ suicide prevention," the lawsuit, filed in US District Court in the Northern District of Texas, reads.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to stop the school from preventing the drag show from moving forward on March 31, and from holding similar future events on campus. They seek damages and attorneys' fees for the school administration's alleged First Amendment violations.

In an email to the school community Monday, Wendler said drag shows "discriminate against womanhood," compared them to blackface and said there was "no such thing" as a harmless drag show.

"A harmless drag show? Not possible. I will not appear to condone the diminishment of any group at the expense of impertinent gestures toward another group for any reason, even when the law of the land appears to require it," the email reads.

At the time, a university spokesperson declined to provide further comment on the president's email, citing pending litigation.

"President Wendler's edict canceling the student group's charity drag show is textbook viewpoint discrimination. Of course, as a private citizen, President Wendler enjoys the First Amendment right to criticize expression he finds offensive, distasteful, or immoral. But as a public official, he cannot bar Spectrum WT and its members from exercising their First Amendment rights merely because he believes his personal opinions override the Constitution," the plaintiffs say in their 45-page complaint.

CNN has reached out to Wendler, the university's vice president, chancellor, and members of the Board of Regents of the Texas A&M University System for comment.

Proceeds from the show were due to support The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ young people.

Wendler's decision and remarks drew backlash from both students and advocates.

A Change.org petition has previously said the university's student body "is calling for the reinstatement" of the performance on campus and called its canceling an "indirect attack on the LGBT+, feminist, and activist communities of the WTAMU student body."

The president's comparison of blackface and drag performances was a "gross and abhorrent comparison of two completely different topics" and "an extremely distorted and incorrect definition of drag as a culture and form of performance art," petition organizers write.

According to the university's website, as of fall 2022, 9,275 students attend the school in the city of Canyon, about 20 minutes south of Amarillo.

As transgender issues and drag culture have increasingly become more mainstream, a slew of bills -- mostly in Republican-led states -- have sought to restrict or prohibit drag show performances.

LGBTQ advocates have told CNN those bills add a heightened state of alarm for the community, are discriminatory and could violate First Amendment laws.

Earlier in March, Tennessee became the first state this year to restrict public drag show performances. Its law will go into effect on July 1.

A Texas House bill introduced this year also seeks to regulate public venues hosting drag performances.

At least nine other states are also considering anti-drag legislation.

