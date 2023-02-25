Student attacks school employee after Nintendo Switch taken away

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site..Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches earlier this week has brought lowland flooding to the Wabash River. With more precipitation in the forecast over the next few days these conditions could persist into the middle of next week or longer in some locations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain County may begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EST Saturday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&