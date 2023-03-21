Stephen Smith's case is now being investigated as a homicide, source says

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old nursing student whose body was found in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015, as a homicide, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.
The source said nothing in SLED's investigation indicates Smith's killing was a hit-and-run.
Smith's body was discovered in Hampton County on July 8, 2015.
An incident report from the state highway patrol indicated the 19-year-old had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, and his death was initially deemed a hit-and-run.
While a pathologist cited in a SLED report said Smith appeared to have been hit by a vehicle, the responding officer referenced in a report by the highway patrol's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team noted there was "no vehicle debris, skid marks, or injuries consistent with someone being struck by a vehicle."
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.