State board says Memphis Fire Department personnel may have 'contributed to the demise' of Tyre Nichols

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 7.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 8.1 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 16.6 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

State board says Memphis Fire Department personnel may have 'contributed to the demise' of Tyre Nichols

  • 0

The inaction of two Memphis Fire Department first responders fired after the deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols may have contributed to his death, according to a state emergency medical services board.

Advanced Emergency Medical Technician JaMichael Sandridge and EMT Robert Long "failed to provide any basic or limited advanced skills in emergency care" despite Nichols showing "clear signs of distress," the Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Division said, according to documents from their summary suspension meeting.

Neither man has been criminally charged, and a union representative told CNN that the two have filed a civil service appeal for their terminations.

The board met on February 3 to rule on their license suspensions. The summary suspensions will remain in effect while the board decides on a longer-term basis what to do about the two men's licensure status.

The summary suspension orders were obtained by CNN through a public records request.

Sandridge and Long did not conduct a primary examination of Nichols for the first 19 minutes they were on scene, including "obtaining vital signs and conducting a full head-to-toe examination," according to documents from the February 3 meeting.

"Respondent provided no treatment to patient (Tyre Nichols) for the approximate 19-minute referenced time-period beginning at 8:41 p.m.," the summary suspension documents for both men said. Sandridge was the senior EMT at the scene and Long was his partner.

"Patient T.N. did not receive, from Respondent, high-flow oxygen, did not receive an intravenous line and was not placed on a cardiac monitor for hospital interpretation," according to the document for Sandridge.

Long did not administer "high-flow oxygen" to Nichols, his suspension hearing document noted.

Documents for the men noted each "did not engage his partner at the event location for purposes of taking appropriate action in safeguarding patient T.N. from incompetent health care practices of other emergency medical services personnel."

One board member, Dennis Rowe, called their actions "egregious."

Board members were shown a portion of the video released from the January 7 beating showing the arrival of fire personnel on the scene. After watching the video, they were asked if Long's and Sandridge's actions were grounds for suspension.

"These actions were negligent," Rowe said. "There was every reason to believe those actions may have contributed to the demise of that patient."

An initial investigation at the end of January concluded that the two EMTs "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment of Mr. Nichols" after responding based on both the initial call -- in which they heard a person was pepper-sprayed -- and information they were told at the scene -- Gina Sweat, Chief of the Memphis Fire Department said in a news release.

A third Memphis Fire employee, Lt. Michelle Whitaker, was also terminated, after she was found to have remained in the fire truck when she got to the scene, according to a January statement from Sweat.

Earlier this month, in a letter to the Memphis City Council, Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association, defended the terminated personnel and said his members "were not given adequate information upon dispatch or upon arrival on the scene."

When reached for comment on the new findings Wednesday, the Memphis Fire Fighters Association said that they would not be putting out a statement.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.