Start your week smart: Greek train crash, Alex Murdaugh, Trump, Ukraine, Biden

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for portions of the following rivers
and creeks in Indiana...Illinois...

Mill Creek, Youngs Creek, White River, Flatrock River, Sugar
Creek, Driftwood River, East Fork White River, Tippecanoe River,
Mississinewa River, Wildcat Creek, Wabash River, and Eel River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Williams.

.Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers
and several tributaries across central and southern Indiana.
Moderate flooding was in progress Saturday evening on the
Mississinewa River at Ridgeville.  Crests are expected to be very
close to moderate flood stage at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Mount
Carmel on the Wabash River, Elliston, Newberry, and Petersburg on
the White River, Edinburgh on the Driftwood River, and Seymour on
the East Fork White River.

Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd,
which has brought the widespread flooding to the area.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River and
most of the White River, with levels rising at a large majority of
the gage sites.  Flooding along the East Fork White river is
expected from Columbus to Williams, with river levels rising along
the large majority of the gage locations.

Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Tuesday with flooding
continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and
East Fork White rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding of Wildcat Creek Park and
possible residential areas in the vicinity of Eisenhower Rd.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:45 PM EST Saturday was 14.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM EST Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 PM EST Saturday was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain around 18.1 feet
through this evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Saturday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Saturday was 9.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.1 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Start your week smart: Greek train crash, Alex Murdaugh, Trump, Ukraine, Biden

  • 0

Do you ever wish you could ditch your humdrum life and sail away on a trip around the world? Sounds super fun, but also super expensive ... at least until now. For the somewhat modest price of $30,000 a year -- about what you'd pay for a used car -- you can set sail on a three-year voyage that will visit 135 countries on all seven continents.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologized for one of the country's worst train crashes in years, saying "We cannot, will not, and must not hide behind human error." Demonstrators have been pouring onto the streets in the wake of the deadly crash, with widespread anger over the country's railway safety record. Fresh unrest broke out on Sunday, with protesters clashing with police in Athens in scenes that are expected to be seen across the country.

• Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for the murders of his wife and son -- another chapter in the downfall of the disgraced attorney whose dynastic family had significant legal reach for decades in parts of South Carolina's Lowcountry.

• Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would not drop out of the 2024 presidential race if he were indicted in any of the federal and state investigations he faces.

• The US is working with Ukrainian pilots in the United States to determine how long it would take to train them to fly F-16 fighter jets, three sources briefed on the matter told CNN. Ukraine has been pushing for the US to provide fighter jets, arguing that they need them to defend against Russian missile and drone attacks.

• President Joe Biden will visit Alabama on Sunday to commemorate the 58th anniversary of the landmark Bloody Sunday march that galvanized the civil rights movement and helped lead to an expansion of voting rights.

The week ahead

Monday

The Jewish holiday Purim -- a celebration of the story of Queen Esther of Persia -- begins at sundown.

Tuesday

Residents of Oklahoma will cast their votes on whether to legalize recreational marijuana for use by adults over the age of 21. In 2018, Oklahoma voters approved a measure that legalized the sale and use of medical marijuana in the state. Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 21 states and Washington, DC.

And celebrations for Holi -- the Hindu festival of love, color and spring -- begin with Holika Dahan, a night of bonfires.

Wednesday

March 8 is International Women's Day, which aims to bring attention to women's accomplishments and obstacles around the world. This year's theme is DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.

Thursday

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw is likely to face tough questions when he testifies before a Senate committee regarding the toxic train derailment last month in East Palestine, Ohio. Norfolk Southern announced last week that Shaw had personally set up a $445,000 scholarship endowment fund for seniors at East Palestine High School. An unspecified number of students will be able to use the fund to attend college or vocational schools.

Friday

South by Southwest (SXSW) -- a collection of music, film and interactive conferences and festivals held annually in Austin, Texas -- gets underway and runs through March 19.

One Thing: Student loan limbo

In this week's One Thing podcast, CNN Politics writer Katie Lobosco has everything you need to know about President Joe Biden's student loan debt forgiveness program, which came under scrutiny at the Supreme Court last week. She recaps oral arguments and explains what other kinds of relief borrowers can seek while the program is paused. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What's happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

Tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN is the premiere of "Glitch: The Rise & Fall of HQ Trivia." Emmy Award-winning director Salima Koroma takes audiences on the rocket-like rise and sudden implosion of the once-ubiquitous mobile game show that drew millions of daily visitors.

Care to test your knowledge by answering some of HQ Trivia's hardest questions? Click here to play!

In theaters

Adam Driver returns to space on Friday, but not as Kylo Ren. Instead, Driver stars in "65" (as in "million years ago") as the pilot of a spaceship that crashes on a mysterious planet where he and a young passenger (Ariana Greenblatt) must find a way to survive. Cue the big, hungry dinosaurs.

Also hitting the big screen Friday is "Scream VI," starring Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera and Courteney Cox. It's worth noting that even with this sixth installment, the "Scream" slasher franchise and Ghostface still have a long way to go to catch Michael Myers and the never-ending "Halloween" saga.

What's happening in sports

At a glance...

The 2023 Formula One racing season gets underway in Bahrain today, but not without controversy.

The final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tees off later today. Kurt Kitayama leads the field at 9 under par.

The 2023 BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament begins Monday in Indian Wells, California.

The 2023 World Baseball Classic starts Wednesday with first-round games scheduled in Taiwan, Japan and the US -- all leading to the championship game in Miami on March 21.

-And ahead of college basketball's March Madness, the men's and women's conference tourneys are gearing up. To name just one, the Big East Men's Basketball Tournament returns to New York City's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with the championship game on Saturday.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN's weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far,54% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

'Come Sail Away'

Still thinking about that cruise around the world? You'll want a pretty extensive playlist for your journey. Consider this your first track ... (Click here to view)

