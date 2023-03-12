Start your week smart: Bank collapse, oil drilling, astronauts return, Russia, Pence

Weather Alert

...SNOW ACCUMULATION UP TO AN INCH WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS THIS MORNING.. The snow will move off to the east toward daybreak. An inch and locally higher amounts in bands are possible. The snow will mainly accumulate on on grassy and elevated surfaces. Warm ground temperatures will limit the overall impact of the snow. However, localized slick spots on roads, bridges, and other surfaces may cause travel issues into the morning hours. Use caution if traveling tonight. Slow down, drive carefully, and allow extra time to reach your destination.