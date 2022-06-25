 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Greene...Monroe...Brown...
Bartholomew...Knox...Daviess...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

South Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery after using strategy he saw on TV

  • 0

Not everything you see on television is real, until it is ...

A South Carolina man has won more than $100,000 after trying a lottery strategy he says was inspired by an episode of TLC's "Lottery Changed My Life."

The strategy was to spend $25 per week for three months playing the lottery. During the first week, he won $500. But on the seventh week, he took home $100,000.

The bigger prize hit on May 28 while playing a Powerball ticket. He initially thought he won $50,000 by matching two numbers, but fortunately his wife checked again and helped him confirm that he matched four of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball, which increased the prize.

"I didn't even know how to play Powerball," the lucky winner told South Carolina Lottery officials.

Following his back-to-back wins, he purchased a brand-new car. He's also sticking to his plan and will continue to buy lottery tickets through the three-month period.

The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball are 1 in 913,129, according to the South Carolina Lottery site.

Who knows? He might win again.

