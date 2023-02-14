 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Brief gusts up to 50 mph possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds will be this evening and
again tomorrow morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Sole winner of November's $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday

The sole winner of November's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday.

 Dean Musgrove/Los Angeles Daily News/Getty Images

The sole winner of November's record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be announced Tuesday, the California Lottery said.

"We will show #CaliforniaEducation a whole lot of LOVE on #ValentinesDay when we unveil the sole winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion #Powerball #jackpot from November," the lottery tweeted.

One ticket sold in Altadena, California, matched all six numbers in the drawing.

"That ticket is the sole winner of the largest jackpot in U.S. Lottery history! The ticket matched the numbers 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball number 10," the California Lottery said then.

The ticket was sold at a Joe's Service Center, the lottery said. The winner did not come forth at the time.

The odds were 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

"California's schools will receive $156.3 million from this jackpot and all the rolls leading up to it. This is the highest contribution to education generated from a single rolling sequence in the Lottery's history," the November statement added.

In California, the lottery "is subject to public disclosure laws," which means the winner's full name, location of the retailer that sold the ticket, and details of the winnings "are matters of public record and are subject to disclosure," the lottery says on its website.

"The Lottery will not disclose any other personal or identifying information without your permission unless legally required to do so," the agency added.

