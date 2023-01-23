Snapchat video sent by Paul Murdaugh the night he was killed considered critical part of case, prosecutors say

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, south central, southwest and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&