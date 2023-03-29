Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead's Calville Bay identified as 1970s drowning victim

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Skeletal remains found in Lake Mead's Calville Bay identified as 1970s drowning victim

  • 0

Human remains discovered in Lake Mead in October have been identified as a 39-year-old man who is believed to have drowned in the reservoir nearly five decades ago, officials announced Tuesday.

Medical examiners determined the remains belong to Donald Smith, a Las Vegas resident who reportedly drowned in April 1974, the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner said in a release.

"The identification was based on DNA analysis and reports from the original incident," the release said. "The cause and manner of Mr. Smith's death was determined to be drowning and accidental.

Smith's remains were uncovered after a diver came across a human bone in Lake Mead's National Recreation Area's Callville Bay on October 17, prompting a search by a park dive team that uncovered more skeletal remains.

Smith's remains were at least the sixth discovery of human remains at the reservoir in the past year as a prolonged, excruciating drought across the American West has driven Lake Mead's water levels to record lows and caused its shoreline to recede rapidly.

The dropping shoreline has also revealed handfuls of previously submerged boats, a historic World War II-era vessel and one of the reservoir's original water intake valves. Though a recent spate of rain and snow across the West have modestly raised the lake level, experts say the incremental improvement will have little long-term impact on the dire water crisis the West is facing.

Medical examiners have been working to determine the identities and causes of death of the other remains discovered at the reservoir so far.

One set, found near the Callville Bay area on May 7, 2022, has been identified as 42-year-old Thomas Erndt, Clark County officials said. Erndt's family said he drowned while going for a late-night swim as the family was boating on the lake with friends.

The other remains, however, have yet to be identified.

That includes three sets of partial remains found in August and July along the shoreline of the lake's popular Boulder Beach that all belong to one person, according to the coroner's office.

It also includes the first set found on May 1, tucked inside an eroded barrel with an obvious gunshot wound. Investigators say the body belongs to a homicide victim who was likely killed and put in the lake in the mid-70's to early 80's.

But without identification of the victim, investigators are extremely limited, Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide unit told CNN last year. As more time passes, he said, the chances of finding witnesses and potential suspects narrows.

"If you think about what the age of who your witnesses or anybody related to this case would be, many of them are getting older every day. And they're at an age where you have to worry, are they even alive? And so I would say that's probably our biggest concern right now," Johansson said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.