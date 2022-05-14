Six people were injured when a small plane crashed into a Florida bridge, authorities say

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Montgomery and Tippecanoe. * WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Dayton, Battle Ground, Waynetown, Darlington, Linden, Clarks Hill, New Richmond, Wingate and Purdue University. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&