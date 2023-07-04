Shooting in Fort Worth leaves at least 2 dead and 6 others injured

(CNN) — A shooting that erupted just before midnight Monday in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least two dead and six others injured, Capt. Shawn Murray of the Fort Worth Police Department said during a news conference.
“We had a shooting. It appears that we had multiple victims that were shot. Probably three of them were transported to Harris Southwest,” Murray said. “Five more victims were transported to John Peter Smith.”
“Right now, we know that two persons have succumbed to their injuries and have passed away from being shot at this point,” Murray said.
Police said it’s “too early to tell” if the shooting was gang related, a domestic dispute, or something else.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.