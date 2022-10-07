Ship captain allegedly drugged two students at sea, raped one of them

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Frost and sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&