She knew little about her mother's military service in Europe during World War II. Then she did a Google search and got a surprise

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Wabash River, Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek .Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the middle and lower Wabash. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. * WHEN...From this morning to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in portions of Tippecanoe County. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.6 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&