Shark attacks are in the news again, but plenty of other phenomena are far more dangerous

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Carroll and northern Tippecanoe Counties through 200 PM EDT... At 126 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookston, or 12 miles southwest of Monticello, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Delphi. This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 174 and 184. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for central, north central and west central Indiana. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH