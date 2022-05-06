 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Covington, Montezuma, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Terre Haute, Clinton, Riverton, and Lafayette.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Friday was 12.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Second body recovered after three children went missing in Mississippi River

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in the Mississippi River, the second body recovered after three children went missing in the water last month, according to the New Orleans mayor.

"Last night's tragic news on the recovery of the body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson from the Mississippi River breaks my heart," Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Friday in a statement.

Wilson, 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr., and an unidentified 8-year old were last seen April 23 when they wound up in the river near the Crescent City Connection bridge in New Orleans.

Kevin's body was recovered on Monday.

It's unclear how the children got into the water. CNN affiliate WDSU reported it appears the three were playing when one of the girls fell in, and the other two tried to save her.

The US Coast Guard suspended its active search for the three on April 25 after rescue teams searched more than 90 miles along the Mississippi River.

"I will continue to pray for the families of these young souls," Cantrell said. "They have endured a level of grief that I could never imagine as parent, and I send a plea to the people of this community to rally around them as they will need continuous love and support from all of us."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.