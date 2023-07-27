Search ends for 9-month-old who went missing with his 2-year-old sister after they were swept away by floodwaters in Pennsylvania, police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Thursday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Search ends for 9-month-old who went missing with his 2-year-old sister after they were swept away by floodwaters in Pennsylvania, police say

(CNN) — The search for the 9-month-old who was swept away by floodwaters in southeast Pennsylvania has concluded after 12 days of searching, with no sign of the child, authorities said Wednesday.

The baby boy, Conrad Sheils, his 2-year-old sister Matilda “Mattie” Sheils and their mother vanished as the family was trying to escape intense flooding that hit their family’s car on July 15, when a violent storm slammed Bucks County, Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Mattie’s body was found on Friday in the Delaware River, 32 miles away from where she was swept away. Crews had previously found the body of their mother, 32-year-old Katie Seley.

On Wednesday, local police announced the search for Conrad had ended.

“At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad,” the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said. “With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded.”

Crews for days had conducted a massive search effort involving hundreds of personnel, drones, boats, K9s, divers, sonar and air assets, according to the department.

Marine units have been checking the Delaware River, with K9 teams searching the islands in the river and along its banks, police said.

“Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened,” the police department said. “Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten.”

The Sheils children and their family were visiting from South Carolina and were driving to a barbecue when the flash flooding hit on July 15 and a “wall of water came to them,” Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer previously said.

In their attempt to escape, the mother and a grandmother grabbed Mattie and Conrad. The father grabbed the children’s 4-year-old brother.

The father and the 4-year-old “miraculously” made it to safety, the fire chief said. But the mother, grandmother and younger children were swept away.

The children’s grandmother survived and was treated at a hospital, authorities said.

Floods are among the deadliest weather hazards in the US, according to the National Weather Service. It only takes 2 feet of rushing water to carry away most vehicles, including pickups and SUVs, according to the weather service.

