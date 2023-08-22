San Francisco Archdiocese files for bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 sexual abuse lawsuits

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
108 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT
EDT TONIGHT.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

San Francisco Archdiocese files for bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 sexual abuse lawsuits

  • 0

(CNN) — The Archdiocese of San Francisco has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it faces more than 500 lawsuits alleging child sexual abuse.

“The unfortunate reality is that the Archdiocese has neither the financial means nor the practical ability to litigate all of these abuse claims individually, and therefore, after much consideration, concluded that the bankruptcy process was the best solution for providing fair and equitable compensation to the innocent survivors who have been harmed,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a Monday news release.

Parishes, schools, cemeteries and related organizations and ministries are not included in the filing, according to the release.

“We seriously doubt that the Archdiocese of San Francisco does not have the assets to settle these lawsuits,” the Survivors Network of Abuse by Priests said in a statement. “We find it disturbing that Archbishop Cordileone claimed this is the ‘best way’ for victims’ lawsuits to be resolved.”

The archdiocese cites a California law that suspended the statute of limitations for sexual abuse between January 2020 and December 2022, opening a three-year window where victims had until age 40 or five years from the time their abuse was discovered to file civil actions against their alleged abusers.

“The overwhelming majority of the more than 500 claims stem from allegations of sexual abuse that occurred 30 or more years ago involving priests who are no longer active in ministry or are deceased,” the archdiocese said.

The San Francisco filing comes after the Catholic Diocese of Oakland similarly filed for bankruptcy protection in May after it received more than 330 claims of sexual abuse.

The Catholic Church as a whole has faced intense criticism over its response to multiple reports detailing decades of sexual abuse, systemic failures and cover-ups across multiple countries.

Pope Francis said the church has “zero tolerance” for abuse, in an interview last year with CNN’s partner channel CNN Portugal. The Pontiff said he is “responsible that it doesn’t happen anymore,” and noted that “a priest cannot remain a priest if he is an abuser.”

The San Francisco Archdiocese said the Chapter 11 filing “allows each claim to be evaluated on its merits, provides transparency into the proceedings and into (the archdiocese’s) finances, and gives claimants a voice in the outcome.”

The archdiocese will develop a reorganization plan “that is based on assets and insurance coverage available to be used to settle claims with abuse survivors,” its release said.

“Although the survivors’ group is certain that the Archdiocese is morally bankrupt, it does not believe that it is as financially strapped as it claims,” the abuse survivors’ network said.

“This bankruptcy will have many advantages for Archbishop Cordileone. For those who suffered from child sex crimes committed in the Archdiocese, there is no upside to this cruel and, in our opinion, unjustified legal tactic. SNAP believes that children, not secrets and assets, are what need to be protected,” the statement added.

The San Francisco Archdiocese serves more than 440,000 Catholics across the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin, according to its website.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.