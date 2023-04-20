Roadway deaths level off after pandemic spike, but remain high

Roadway deaths leveled off last year after spiking during the pandemic, according to federal estimates released Thursday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated 42,795 people were killed on US roads in 2022. It's a dip of less than 150 deaths from highs reached in 2021, when the agency recorded the largest quarterly spike in its history of tracking roadway fatalities.
Deaths last year declined in 27 states and increased in 23 states, the administration said. Americans also drove marginally more miles in 2022 than the previous year, according to the estimates.
The number of roadway deaths had previously been increasing since the second half of 2020, according to the administration.
The 2022 numbers show "a national crisis of traffic deaths on our roadways," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.
Motor vehicle traffic deaths began climbing during the coronavirus pandemic as travel patterns changed. While driving initially declined, police nationwide reported a surge in reckless driving, including speeding along roads that in normal times were congested.
Many motorists declined to buckle up and an increasing number of drivers involved in crashes tested positive for opioids and other drugs, according to law enforcement and traffic safety experts.
Earlier this year, the Governors Highway Safety Association called the spike in pedestrian deaths particularly concerning and a "safety crisis on our roads." The group attributed the increase in pedestrian fatalities to those changed driving patterns, as well as road design and a greater prevalence of heavy vehicles, like SUVs.
