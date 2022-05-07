 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Reward offered for information after 2 dolphins died in Texas and Florida following interactions with humans

  • 0

Officials are offering rewards for information on people who may have harmed two dolphins that later died in Texas and Florida.

NOAA Fisheries, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, announced up to $20,000 for information on anybody who harassed a sick dolphin last month on Quintana Beach in Texas.

The bottlenose dolphin was stranded alive on the beach on April 10 and was pushed back into the water as beachgoers tried to swim with and ride the animal, the Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network said in a Facebook post.

"She ultimately stranded and was further harassed by a crowd of people on the beach where she later died before rescuers could arrive on scene," the network said.

Officials have obtained footage of the harassment in Texas that may help in identifying the people involved, NOAA said.

The Marine Mammal Protection Act prohibits the harassing, harming, killing or feeding of wild dolphins.

Harassing, harming, killing or feeding wild dolphins is punishable by up to $100,000 in fines and up to 1 year in jail per violation, the agency said.

Meanwhile, an adult dolphin died in March after she impaled in the head with a spear-like object on Fort Myers Beach, NOAA officials said, citing the dolphin's autopsy. The agency is also offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information about that incident.

The animal was apparently in a begging position for feeding when it was attacked while still alive. She appeared to have died from the trauma, NOAA said in a statement.

"Begging is not a natural behavior for dolphins and is frequently associated with illegal feeding. People can help prevent future harm to wild dolphins by not feeding or attempting to feed them," it said.

The agency -- whose mission is stewardship of ocean resources and habitats -- advised people to avoid interacting with stranded marine animals because they may be sick or injured.

Pushing animals back into the water delays the animal getting the help it needs and may result in re-stranding in worse condition, it said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.