Rescue dog-goat best friends find their forever home together

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to around 45
mph.

* WHERE...Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Fountain and Vermillion
Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rescue dog-goat best friends find their forever home together

  • 0

Cinnamon, the goat, and Felix, the 1-year-old bulldog mix, are an unlikely duo, but best friends, nonetheless.

The four-legged friends enjoy spending time together -- eating, playing, and sleeping. And now, they can continue those things together at their new forever home.

The pair was brought to Wake County Animal Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 13 by the City of Raleigh Animal Control for temporary housing, according to the shelter.

On March 25, Friends of Wake County Animal Center, a non-profit organization that provides support to local animal shelters, shared the story of the unique companions on Facebook. The social media post was shared over three thousand times and garnered hundreds of comments from interested animal lovers.

But before publically placing Cinnamon and Felix up for adoption, the animal shelter contacted a longtime rescue group and a foster family they had worked with before. Soon after, a local foster family with a small herd of goats and grassy pastures for dogs agreed to take Cinnamon and Felix in.

"I'm so excited they will be living their dream life in Johnston County with their new family," Shinica Thomas, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. "The Wake County Animal Center has a fantastic rescue network and they focused on the best solution for this pair after getting custody of them. This was the best outcome we could hope for!"

