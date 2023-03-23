Record snowpack, nearly full reservoirs: Here's the state of California's drought after an epic winter

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR 350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville Public Access site. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&