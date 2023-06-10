 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Rare pony express envelope bound for Vermont to be auctioned in New York City

(CNN) — A rare envelope from the 1860s, the only one ever sent to Vermont via the fabled Pony Express, is going up for auction this month.

Bids will start at $2,500, but it’s anyone’s guess how high the price might go.

Or who sent the letter, which is long gone.

The Pony Express was only in operation from April 3, 1860, to Oct. 26, 1861. It was “by far the most effective way to communicate cross-country,” operating horse and rider relay teams, according to the US Postal Service.

H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions, which is handling the sale of the Vermont piece, said only about 250 envelopes were carried by the Pony Express before it shuttered.

The Vermont envelope is postmarked October 5, 1861, and was sent to John H. Lyons in the town of Colchester, which is in northern Vermont bordering Lake Champlain, a news release from the auction house states.

“He was the son of a very prominent farmer in the area,” auction house CEO Charles Epting told affiliate WCAX of Lyons.

The station, citing the Colchester Historical Society, said Lyons “served in the 13th Vermont Regiment, Company D during the Civil War, incorporated a local butter and cheese factory, and later became postmaster.”

The unknown sender spent $1, equivalent to about $35 today, to send the letter, the station reported.

It’s one of the last letters carried by the Pony Express, Epting said.

“The most up-to-date census includes only around 250 envelopes carried via Pony Express,” Epting said in the news release. “Most of these were sent to major metropolitan cities, so the fact that this letter went to a small town in Vermont and the fact that it has survived for well over a century, is remarkable.”

The auction is scheduled to take place on June 21 in New York City. In recent years, one historic Pony Express envelope that was carried to Abraham Lincoln brought in $330,000, according to the auction house.

