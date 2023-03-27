Ralphie, the 'demon dog' of Niagara, has finally been adopted

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Ralphie, the 'demon dog' of Niagara, has finally been adopted

  • 0

Fourth time's the charm for this mischievous pup -- hopefully.

Ralphie, who made headlines after a New York animal shelter described him as a "fire-breathing demon," has finally been adopted for the fourth time, according to the shelter.

The Niagara SPCA said in a Friday Facebook post they received more than 700 applications to adopt the adorable but troublesome French bulldog.

They finally honed in on Ralphie's "perfect adopter," a man named Jason who trains dogs professionally for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Ralphie will join Jason's pack of other dogs, consisting of another French bulldog, a Dachshund, and a German shepherd.

Although the shelter originally specified Ralphie should go to a family without other dogs, they said through training, the pup was able to get "over his reactivity around other dogs." He was sent to a six-week boarding and training program after a third adoption attempt didn't pan out.

The SPCA explained Jason is "uniquely qualified" to care for Ralphie because two of his dogs also had bite histories, just like Ralphie, before joining his household.

Jason will "provide him with structure, and give him an outlet for all that Frenchie energy," wrote the shelter. "He dedicates his life to dogs and that's what makes him a perfect match for Ralphie."

The "unicorn adopter" has already created a dedicated Facebook and Instagram so fans can follow Ralphie's journey as he acclimates to his new family.

Jason has already posted several updates of life with Ralphie, including photos from a hike he took with the reformed "whole jerk" dog and pictures of the pup chowing down on a bagel.

"We wish our tiny, reformed terror all the best and we look forward to hearing about all of his adventures," wrote the shelter in its Facebook post.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.