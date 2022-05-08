 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Covington, Lafayette, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Raleigh police shoot man suspected of using Molotov cocktails to set cars on fire and threaten an officer

A man who allegedly used incendiary devices to set police cars on fire at a North Carolina police station was killed after he also threatened an officer with one of the devices, the Raleigh police chief said.

"The individual was using incendiary weapons that we believe to be Molotov cocktails," Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson said in a news conference Saturday night.

The chief said two police vehicles were "engulfed in flames."

Patterson said one of the devices was thrown at an officer, and at that point, four officers opened fire. The suspect, who was hit multiple times, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, said Patterson. His name was not immediately released.

In keeping with Raleigh police policy on officer-involved shootings, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an independent investigation. Patterson said the incident was captured on multiple surveillance and body-worn cameras, which are being reviewed by investigators.

