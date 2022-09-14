 Skip to main content
...Areas of Dense Fog Possible Late Tonight into Tomorrow Morning...

Clear skies and calm conditions will once again lead to fog
development overnight. Some uncertainty still remains on the
overall extent and thickness of the fog, but most areas should see
patchy dense fog for a few hours late tonight into the early
morning hours.

Motorists should slow down and be prepared for a sudden reduction
of visibility. If traveling, be prepared to take a few extra
minutes on your morning commute. Conditions are expected to
approve by 10am.

Prosecutors request new trial for 'Serial' subject Adnan Syed

Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday asking for a new trial for Adnan Syed, whose case was the subject of the hugely popular first season of the "Serial" podcast.

A statement from the state attorney's office cited newly discovered evidence.

Syed is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment in February 2000 for the slaying of his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. He has been appealing his convictions for years.

The pair were seniors at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County in January 1999 when she disappeared. Her strangled body was discovered in a city forest three weeks later.

