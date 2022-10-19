 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Princeton University officials are intensifying the search for a student who disappeared last week

It's been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie, a junior at Princeton University, went missing, prompting university officials to intensify their search.

Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. near a residential building on the New Jersey campus, according to the university. The university first reported her missing on Monday and is continuing to ask the public for insight into her whereabouts, as its public safety department ramps up search efforts.

"As part of the continuing efforts to locate missing undergraduate student Misrach Ewunetie '24, there is an increased law enforcement presence on and around campus today including the use of a helicopter, drones and watercraft," the university said in an update to the community Wednesday morning.

The university is urging anyone with information pertinent to the search to contact the Department of Public Safety.

Officials said Ewunetie has black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

In an email to students, W. Rochelle Calhoun, Princeton's vice president for campus life, said Ewunetie's family had contacted the school Sunday night to request a well-being check after not hearing from her in several days.

"Since Sunday, DPS has been actively working with the Prosecutor's Office and with state and local police departments to follow all leads in the search for Misrach," Calhoun said in the email. "I am confident that all is being done to find Misrach."

