Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WELL BELOW ZERO, STRONG WIND, AND
ACCUMULATING SNOW ARE EXPECTED LATE THIS WEEK...

A strong storm system is expected to bring significant weather
impacts to central Indiana starting late Wednesday night and
continuing through Christmas weekend.

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills well below zero, strong
wind, and accumulating snow.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...Beginning as early as late Wednesday night with
conditions deteriorating rapidly Thursday night into Friday.

* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes. Hypothermia can occur if precautions are
not taken. Travel could be impacted by roads quickly icing over
at the onset of the Arctic air Thursday night, and additional
snowfall could cause difficult travel through Friday.

People need to pay close attention to the weather situation.
Prepare now with necessary supplies to protect yourself from the
dangerous cold and consider alternate travel plans.

Powerful New England Mafia boss dies in prison

Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme, the former Mafia boss of the New England Family of La Cosa Nostra who was serving life in prison for the 1993 killing of a Boston nightclub owner, has died at the age of 89, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Salemme died on December 13 at the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners Springfield in Missouri, Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesman Donald Murphy told CNN. The office does not share a cause of death for any inmate for safety, security and privacy reasons, he said.

He was found guilty for the murder of nightclub owner Steven DiSarro, and was serving a life sentence, according to a 2018 news release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts.

DiSarro ran a nightclub in South Boston that Salemme and his son had financial interest in. As federal investigators narrowed in on the Salemmes, they approached DiSarro and asked him to cooperate, officials said in the release.

"Salemme had DiSarro murdered on May 10, 1993, in Salemme's Sharon residence. Salemme, who had ordered the murder to prevent DiSarro from cooperating with law enforcement, watched as Salemme Jr. and (Paul) Weadick fatally strangled DiSarro," according to the 2018 press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

DiSarro's body was found behind a mill in Providence, Rhode Island, the authorities said.

