Police respond to shooting at high school in Erie, Pennsylvania, city says

Police in Erie, Pennsylvania, said that a person at Erie High School was shot on Tuesday morning and is in good condition and on their way to the hospital, according to the city.
Police have secured the high school and have a heavy presence of police cars and are asking for people to avoid the area, the city said. "All students are safe," the police said.
Erie's Public Schools issued an alert to parents on its Facebook page, saying that there was a shooting at the high school and that there was a "hard lockdown with a police presence on campus."
