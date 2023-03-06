Police respond to a shooting near Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium and ask residents to avoid the area

Police were responding after one person was shot near Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, authorities said Monday night.
The nearby Indiana Convention Center was locked down and its employees were asked to shelter in place, Indianapolis police said in a tweet around 10:20 p.m. ET
"People should avoid the area for the time being," police said.
All streets around the stadium, home to the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, were closed off for an investigation, police said.
Details about who was shot, the person's condition, who opened fire and what led to the shooting weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.