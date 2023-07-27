Police release reconstructed images of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in 3 suitcases along a Florida beach

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Police release reconstructed images of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in 3 suitcases along a Florida beach

(CNN) — Police in Florida have released reconstructed photos of an unidentified woman whose remains were found in suitcases along the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach earlier this month.

In total, detectives found three suitcases along Delray Beach, 9 miles north of Boca Raton, filled with human remains – one floating in the water and a short time later, two more at nearby locations along the beach.

Delray Beach police were called to the scene on July 21 after someone reported “seeing something strange in the intracoastal waterway,” they said in an online statement. Authorities believe the victim was murdered sometime between July 17 and July 20.

While details are limited, police say the victim is a White or Hispanic middle-aged woman with brown hair, approximately 5’4” tall, who may possibly have had tattooed eyebrows and was wearing a floral tank top by the Brazillian brand “Betzabe” with a black undershirt and black mid-thigh shorts.

Police released an artist rendering of what the victim may have looked like, along with images of two of the “unique” suitcases her remains were found in – a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag and a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag.

Authorities are asking the public to look at the renderings and for residents who live along the Intercoastal Waterway to check their home video surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Rebekah Riess and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.