Police in Texas kill a man who fired his weapon inside a gym hosting a children's summer camp

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Tuesday to 9 PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Police in Texas kill a man who fired his weapon inside a gym hosting a children's summer camp

A man who fired his weapon into a room where children were attending a summer camp just outside Dallas was shot and killed by police on Monday, according to authorities.

Police arrived at the Duncanville Fieldhouse, a large indoor facility, approximately two minutes after receiving an emergency call , the Duncanville Police Department said in a news release.

"Officers quickly located and exchanged gunfire with a suspect armed with a handgun. The suspect was wounded during the exchange," the department said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said, and no children, staff or officers were harmed in the incident. The identity of the gunman was not disclosed by police.

The armed man had entered "through the main lobby doors with a handgun," and at least one round was then fired, Duncanville Assistant Chief of Police Matthew Stogner said at a press conference Monday.

"It appears that a staff member and he exchanged -- whether it's discussions, a talk, but that was the initial gunfire" that alerted others in the building, Stogner said. Counselors immediately began moving children to a safe area and locking doors, he said.

"The suspect went to a classroom, was unable to get inside, and did fire one round into the classroom where there were children inside," Stogner said.

The suspect then moved to the gymnasium where other kids were located, police said, but no shots were fired. Officers arrived at the scene and saw the suspect in the gymnasium, and shots were exchanged after confronting him, police said.

"Camp and Fieldhouse staff followed lockdown procedures. Due to the clear-headed actions of staff and the quick response time of law enforcement, there were no additional injuries," the police said. "Duncanville Police officers followed their training, and the City commends them for their actions today."

The summer camp is for ages 4-year-olds to 14-year-olds and was beginning its second week with an average attendance of more than 250 campers and staff, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has been asked to take over the investigation, Duncanville police said. A motive for the shooting has yet to be established.

Duncanville is located approximately 10 miles south of downtown Dallas.

