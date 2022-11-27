 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY...

Low pressure will track across central Indiana into early afternoon...
with the potential for winds to become gusty through the morning.
Southwest wind gusts will peak at 35 to 45 mph this morning...with
the highest gusts focused across southern and eastern portions of
central Indiana. By this afternoon...winds will shift to northwest
and remain in excess of 30 mph at times through sunset.

Use caution if traveling today...especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor object such as holiday decorations.

Police claim a 16-year-old confessed on Instagram video chat to killing a girl and asked for help disposing of body

  • 0

A teenager has been charged as an adult after police claim he killed another young person and confessed on an Instagram video chat, asking for help disposing of the body.

Police in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, said they received a call from a woman Friday afternoon who claimed her daughter had received a video call from a 16-year-old acquaintance.

"During the video chat, the 16-year-old stated that he had just killed someone," police said in a statement. "He then flipped the video image and showed the legs and feet of someone covered in blood. He then asked for assistance with disposal of the body."

Police said officers responded to a mobile home property and saw a young man running away. A young woman was found on the floor of the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound.

"There were also indications that substantial steps were taken to clean up the crime scene," police said.

Police said a short time later, the 16-year-old -- who they identified as Joshua Cooper -- was found and taken into custody. He was denied bail on several adult charges, including criminal homicide, and sent to a juvenile detention center, police said. CNN has been unable to determine if Cooper has legal representation.

Bensalem is a township in Bucks County of around 60,000 residents, a half hours' drive north east of Philadelphia.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.