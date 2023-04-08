Police are investigating a shooting incident at a Delaware mall

Delaware State Police are investigating a "shooting incident" that took place at a mall outside of Wilmington Saturday evening, according to the agency.
Multiple law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders are on the scene at Christina Mall where an investigation is underway, New Castle County Coordinator of Emergency Management Dave Carpenter Jr. told CNN.
The Delaware Department of Transportation tweeted that all entrances to the mall are currently closed "due to police activity."
It's unclear if anyone was injured but state police have closed the mall as it continues the investigation.
Authorities set up a reunification site at the north entrance of the mall by the AT&T store, according to state police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
